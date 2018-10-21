Calls For Members To Recieve A Progress Report on Road Improvement Works On The M7.

There are calls for members to receive a progress report on road improvement works on the M7, with details of the schedule and possibility of increasing operational hours on the project in order to complete it at the earliest time possible.

The project comprises the widening to three lanes of the M7 between the Naas North exit and the M9 merge, the construction of the Sallins By-Pass and the Obserstown Interchange.

It is valued at a combined €110 million.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Suzanne Doyle will be disccused at KCC's Monthly Meeting on Monday.