21 People Are Currently Being Accomodated At Newbridge's Michael Garry House.

Kildare County Council have stated that there are currently 21 people being accommodated at Michael Garry House in Newbridge.

The former St Vincent’s de Paul hostel was taken over by the Peter McVerry Trust in 2014 and has been providing emergency accommodation to homeless persons for the past four years.

Cllr Rob Power asked a meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District what level of contact the county council has with the operators, and for them to give details as to how it is functioning.