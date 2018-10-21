Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

21 People Are Currently Being Accomodated At Newbridge's Michael Garry House.

: 10/21/2018 - 12:15
Author: Eoin Beatty
homeless_person_sleeping_rough_south_dublin_rollingnews.jpg

 

Kildare County Council have stated that there are currently 21 people being accommodated at Michael Garry House in Newbridge.

The former St Vincent’s de Paul hostel was taken over by the Peter McVerry Trust in 2014 and has been providing emergency accommodation to homeless persons for the past four years.

Cllr Rob Power asked a meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District what level of contact the county council has with the operators, and for them to give details as to how it is functioning.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!