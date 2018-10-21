Secondary School In Balbriggan Forced To Close Its Doors For Safety Reasons.

A secondary school in North Dublin has been forced to partially close it's doors for safety reasons.

Some students at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan are being asked not to attend this week as a result.

The decision to partially close the school has been taken by management and the Department of Education after structural issues were identified with one of it's buildings on Friday.

It came to light after a fire safety assessment of the building - originally built in 2009.

9 hundred and 10 pupils are currently enrolled in the college, which has a capacity of 1 thousand.

Around 200 pupils will be affected by the closure.

A spokesperson for the Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board says some Transition Year students are being asked not to attend this week as a result, with parents and guardians being contacted.

They say that an intensive effort is underway to rectify the situation and they hope to have a solution in place after the mid-term.