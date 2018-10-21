Additional Traffic Counts To Be Carried Out In Celbridge.

Further to the members meeting on the 5 September 2018 with National Transport Authority and their consultants, Clifton Scannell Emerson Associates, it was agreed that NTA/CSEA would carry out additional traffic counts.

This was in response to queries raised by the members with regard to adjacent roadways and calls from Community Solidarity Councillor Brendan Young that the traffic count data, recently gathered by CSEA while preparing the Celbridge Traffic Management Plan, be provided as soon as possible to the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District Committee either by the NTA itself or by CSEA.

The Roads Department await an update from the NTA on the additional traffic counts