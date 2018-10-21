Sunday Sportsbeat

17 People Killed After Train Derails In Taiwan.

: 10/21/2018 - 13:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
train_tracks.jpg

 

Seventeen people have been killed after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan.

Government officials in the country say more than 100 others are hurt.

Several carriages have overturned on a coastal railway that's popular among tourists.

It's not yet known how it happened.

