Alleged Racist Incident On Board Ryanair Flight Reported To Police In The UK.

: 10/21/2018 - 13:43
Author: Eoin Beatty
ryanair_1.jpg

 

An alleged racist incident on board a Ryanair flight has been reported to police in the UK.

It's believed to have taken place on a flight from Barcelona to London Stansted on Friday.

Footage posted to social media purports to show a man making racially abusive comments to a lady sitting next to him - forcing her to move.

The man was allowed remain on the flight despite calls from other passengers to remove him.

In a statement, Ryanair says the alleged incident's been referred to police and they won't be commenting further.

