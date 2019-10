People in Dublin say they're more likely to experience loneliness than those in rural Ireland.

One in three people over the age of 50 across the country say they've struggled with loneliness at some stage, according to a new study from researchers at Trinity College Dublin.

10.4 percent of people in Dublin say they're lonely, compared with 6.5 percent of those from rural areas.

Loneliness is most prevalent among over-75s and those living alone.