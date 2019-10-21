The Eleven To Two Show

Doubt Over Whether Johnson's Brexit Deal Vote Will Take Place Today.

: 10/21/2019 - 10:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_of_commons_wiki.jpg

There's doubt as to whether there will be another vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal later.

It's thought the House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, might block it because a similar vote was brought on Saturday.

The British Prime Minister's asked for a delay to the deadline from the EU - but also told Brussels it's not what he wants.

Member states are now considering their response.

Sky's Enda Brady says there's speculation Mr. Bercow won't allow a meaningful vote today:

 

Image: House of Commons/Wikipedia.

