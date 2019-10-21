Doubt Over Whether Johnson's Brexit Deal Vote Will Take Place Today.

There's doubt as to whether there will be another vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal later.

It's thought the House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, might block it because a similar vote was brought on Saturday.

The British Prime Minister's asked for a delay to the deadline from the EU - but also told Brussels it's not what he wants.

Member states are now considering their response.

Sky's Enda Brady says there's speculation Mr. Bercow won't allow a meaningful vote today:

Image: House of Commons/Wikipedia.