UK Population Expected To Climb To 70 Million BY 2028.

: 10/21/2019 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The UK population is projected to increase by three million over the next decade.

The Office for National Statistics estimates there will be 69 point 4 million people living in the country by mid-2028.

The proportion of people aged 85 and older is expected to almost double in the next 25 years.

