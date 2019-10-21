The Eleven To Two Show

Study: 138 Vehicles Seized From Unaccompanied L Drivers In Kildare.

: 10/21/2019 - 11:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A study by the Irish Times has found that Kildare gardai have seized vehicles from 138 unaccompanied learner drivers.

The legislation enabling Gardai to remove such vehicles came in to force late last year, and, in all, 1,837 vehicles have been removed.

However, the study shows a wide disparity in seizure rates across Ireland.

12 vehicles were seized in Sligo/Leitrim, up to September 11th.

The Irish Times reports that the highest number of vehicles removed was 284 in the Dublin Metropolitan Western Region.

