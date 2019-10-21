Listen: Kildare TD Poses List Of 21 Questions For Fianna Fáil On Dáil Voting Controversy.

A Kildare TD, and Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, has issued a list of 21 questions he wants Fianna Fáil to answer, arising from the Dáil voting scandal.

Two separate investigations are underway after it emerged Fianna Fáil's Niall Collins voted six times for his party colleague Timmy Dooley when he wasn't in the chamber.

One of those inquiries is being co-ordinated by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail.

The party's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has also admitted voting 'in error' on behalf of the deputy leader Dara Calleary last week.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, say "It is time for Fianna Fáil to openly admit everything they know about their voting scandal as the drip feed of information into the public".

He adds “Everything is being forced out of Fianna Fáil by journalists – even after they mislead reporters as Lisa Chambers did with RTÉ’s This Week on Sunday."

Deputy Heydon has posed these questions of Micheál Martin:

*Deputy Lisa Chambers has today (Monday) told RTÉ she alerted FF deputy leader Dara Calleary to her double voting last Thursday. It was only when contacted by a journalist and shown the evidence that Lisa Chambers alerted the Ceann Comhairle to her double voting and admitted it. Why did she "lie" to the Irish public on RTÉ’s This Week on Sunday when asked had she ever done this?

*Deputy Chambers has been a TD for more than three years – does she not understand the significance and utmost importance of having an accurate Dáil record? Her explanation as to why she did not alert a Teller about her erroneous vote would suggest not.

*Deputy Chambers said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today she does not think she has cast a vote in someone else’s name before – how can the public have confidence in that when she failed to disclose this incident until forced to?

*Why didn’t Deputy Calleary ask for the record to be corrected when Deputy Chambers alerted him on Thursday? Surely, he is concerned about fraudulent votes being cast in his name?

* Why didn’t Deputy Calleary point this voting error out on Morning Ireland on Sunday morning while he was on air?

*Why was Micheál Martin only told about Deputy Chambers casting a vote in Deputy Calleary’s name on Sunday?

*When did Deputy Dooley realise Deputy Collins voted for him?

*Why did Deputy Dooley and Deputy Collins not give their explanation to journalists when queried about it on Friday night?

*Did Deputy Dooley’s phone call last for the duration of the voting block?

* If not, why did Deputy Dooley not return to the Chamber for the votes?

*Why did Deputy Collins take Barry Cowen’s assigned seat (beside Timmy Dooley’s) and not his own assigned seat if he was not instructed to vote for Timmy Dooley?



*Why did Deputy Cowen allow Deputy Collins sit in his seat and vote for an absent colleague?

*After voting for Timmy Dooley in six votes for more than 35 minutes, why did Deputy Collins not vote for Timmy Dooley on the last two votes?

*How often does Deputy Collins vote for TDs who are not present in the Chamber?

*How often does Deputy Dooley allow other TDs to vote for him?

*Has Deputy Dooley asked other TDs to vote for him in marginal votes?

*Does Deputy Dooley need to correct the record for other votes in the past?

*Have Deputy Dooley and Deputy Collins been reprimanded for this kind of behaviour before?

*On the Dáil video, there is clear communication between Deputy Dooley and Deputy Collins before

*Deputy Dooley walked out of the chamber. What was said between the two FF frontbench TDs?

*On the same video, Willie O’Dea can be seen talking to Deputy Collins before Timmy Dooley approached them. Can Deputy O’Dea shed any light on the matter?

*Is Micheál Martin confident that this practice isn’t widespread in his Party?

File image: Martin Heydon/RollingNews