Kildare hurlers James Burke and Jack Sheridan are among the 45 nominees for the 2019 Champion 15 Team.

Players have been nominated based on their outstanding performances in this year’s Ring, Rackard and Meagher Hurling Championships.

Wicklow’s John Henderson and Stephen Kelly are also nominated.

The Champion 15 selection will be awarded as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday 1st November.