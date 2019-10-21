K Country

9 Groups Invited To Stage 2 Of Maynooth Primacy Care Centre Process.

: 10/21/2019 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9 groups have been invited to outline how they might deliver a primary care centre in Maynooth.
 
Earlier this year, the HSE sought expressions of interest from companies or individuals interested in providing accommodation for the facility.

The HSE would enter into fixed term leases with the providers of the proposals selected for the provision of public healthcare in the primary care facilities.  

Kildare North Labour representative, Emmet Stagg, says "This is the route that saw the successful opening of the Celbridge Primary Care Centre in Celbridge. A similar move in Leixlip at the old ESB site did not get off the ground."

The HSE says that 9 groups have been invited to progress to Stage 2 of the process

Once this stage is complete and submissions are evaluated, the HSE are confident that a tender for the successful group should be awarded in the first quarter of next year.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

