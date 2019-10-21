Into Kildare Holds Talks With UK Conference Meeting Buyers.

Kildare's tourism board, Into Kildare, is holding talks with 20 key UK conference meeting and incentive buyers in Windsor today.

Working in collaboration with Dublin Convention Bureau, Kildare Fáilte met with leading buyers in a bid to increase business tourism from both the overseas and International markets.

Participants included the K Club,Carton House, Killashee, Kilkea Castle, Cliff at Lyons, Punchestown and Naas Racecourses, National Stud and Kildare Village.

Commenting on the event, Aine Mangan, Into Kildare said; “Into Kildare are delighted to provide this opportunity to our partners from Kildare to promote the unique attractions Kildare has to offer as a business tourism destination to a key audience. Networking and a sharing of ideas and strategies is key to the success of promoting Kildare and we are greatly looking forward to increasing tourism to Kildare following this event.”

Pictured: Orla McCabe Killashee House Hotel, Laura Magee Punchestown Racecourse, Carlo Boersma Carton House, Aine Mangan Into Kildare, Alison Johnston Kildare Village, David Mongey Into Kildare, Aine Corrigan Dublin Convention Bureau, Jonathan McDonagh The K Club, Jackie Donohoe Naas Racecourse, Richard Phelan Dynamic Events, Jenny O'Reilly Dublin Convention Bureau, Aidan O'Sullivan Kilkea Castle, Jure Zorica Glenroyal Hotel, Michelle Whelan Cliff at Lyons