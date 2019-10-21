Listen: Justice Minister Says Review Of Dáil Voting Practices May Be Required.

The Justice Minister is suggesting a full review of Dáíl voting practices may need to be conducted.

It's after Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins voted six times on behalf of fellow TD Timmy Dooley, who wasn't in the chamber, last Thursday.

Party leader Micheál Martin has asked the deputies to stand down temporarily from the frontbench following the controversy.

Another Fianna Fáil TD, Lisa Chambers, says she accidentally recorded a vote on behalf of her deputy leader Dara Calleary last week.

Kildare South TD & Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, is investigating the matters.

Minister Charlie Flanagan, who has admitted voting on a "couple of occasions" on behalf of colleagues who were in the chamber, says a review of voting could be needed:

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews