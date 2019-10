Up to 30 people have begun a silent protest in Ballinamore in Co Leitrim in opposition to a direct provision centre in the town.

The protest began after more than 350 people attended a meeting last night to discuss their concerns at the plans to house asylum seekers locally.

The Department of Justice has earmarked self-catering accommodation for around 130 people.

Officials are due to meet with locals and elected Representatives later this week to discuss the plan.