K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Fire Service Issues Stark Warning On The Dangers Of Fireworks.

: 10/21/2019 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_fire_brigade_logo.jpg

The loss of fingers, hands, and severe eye damage are some of the injuries Dublin Fire Brigade members have witnessed due to harm caused by illegal fireworks.

Fire officers are urging parents not to buy fireworks for their children this Halloween.

Gardaí, the Dublin Fire Brigade, and the Department of Justice have launched a joint campaign to remind people it's a criminal offence to possess a firework without a licence.

Last week, Gardaí seized over €2,000 worth of fireworks in Co. Kilkenny under "Operation Tombola".

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!