Fire Service Issues Stark Warning On The Dangers Of Fireworks.

The loss of fingers, hands, and severe eye damage are some of the injuries Dublin Fire Brigade members have witnessed due to harm caused by illegal fireworks.

Fire officers are urging parents not to buy fireworks for their children this Halloween.

Gardaí, the Dublin Fire Brigade, and the Department of Justice have launched a joint campaign to remind people it's a criminal offence to possess a firework without a licence.

Last week, Gardaí seized over €2,000 worth of fireworks in Co. Kilkenny under "Operation Tombola".