Some of Northern Ireland's assembly members have returned to the Stormont chamber for the first time in nearly three years.

A recall was triggered after 31 members signed a petition, in a last ditch attempt to stop the reform of abortion law there.

However, the recall won't affect the impending changes being brought by Westminster as Stormont would need an executive to be appointed by midnight.

Alliance's Kellie Armstrong says any debates in the chamber will be pointless:

File image: RollingNews