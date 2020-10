A man in his late teens has died in a two-car crash in Louth.

He was a passenger in a car which had collided with another in the Ballymascanlon area of Dundalk.

The driver of the car fled the scene but later presented himself to Gardai in Dundalk.

The driver of the second car is being treated for minor injuries in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The man's body remains at the scene, which is currently closed to traffic as Gardai continue their investigations.

Stock image: Wikipedia