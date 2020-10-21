Reports: 2nd Truck Arrives At Former Debenhams Shop In Newbridge.

Its understood a second truck has arrived at Debenhams in Newbridge.

One truck arrived at the store, a White Water Shopping Centre, earlier this morning.

The driver met a picket of former staff, and elected representatives including Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, Cllr. Noel Connolly and Social Democrats Cllrs., Chris Pender.

The truck backed out of the area and left the area just after 10am

A second truck has since arrived there, and passed the picket in to the loading area.

It is not clear if it is carrying stock from the former Debenhams store.

Last week, the High Court granted an injunction to provisional liquidator, KPMG, rendering it illegal to prevent removal of stock.

Gardai are reportedly at the scene, advising those protesting of the potential consquences.