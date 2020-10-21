Listen: Fines May Not Impact People's Adherence To Covid 19 Restrictions.

The value of Covid-19 fines is yet to be finalised according to the Justice Minister.

On the spot fines of 500 euro have been suggested for people who don't wear a face mask or for anyone who goes beyond their 5 kilometre limit.

A separate fine of 1,000 euro is also being proposed for anyone having a house party - up to a maximum of 2,500 euro for a third offence.

The new bill was approved following a meeting of Cabinet late last night and will now go before the Oireachtas.

It's claimed fines won't have a significant impact in getting people to follow Covid-19 restrictions.

Dr. Deirdre Robertson is a Research Officer at the ESRI's Behaviourl Research Unit.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today: