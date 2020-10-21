Listen: Nolan Says Its Disappointing People Have To Do Their Own Contact Tracing.

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says it’s disappointing that people are being forced to do their own contact tracing.

It’s emerged people who tested positive for Covid 19 over the weekend are being asked to alert their own close contacts, due to record new cases.

It comes as Level 5 restrictions come into effect at midnight tonight.

The chair of NPHET's modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, is also President of Maynooth University.

He says the backlog in tracing is due to unprecedented infections.

File image: RollingNews