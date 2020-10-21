Listen: IFA Says Steak, Sausage & Burgers Should Only Be So Described If They Contain Meat.

Steak, burgers and sausages should only be described as such, IF they contain meat.

The Irish Farmers Association's urging MEPs to ban vegan products from containing these words, as it claims plant-based food is deliberately disguised as something it's not.

The European Parliament's voting this week on the wording used for meat and dairy substitutes.

The IFA also wants an end to milk, cheese and butter descriptions on products, if they don't exclusively contain dairy.

Kildare farmer, Brian Rushe, is Deputy President of the Association, and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Stock image: Pixabay