Listen: Taoiseach Only Found Out About HSE Contact Tracing Issues Last Night.

The Taoiseach and Health Minister were only made aware last night that the HSE is asking some people to carry out their own contact tracing.

A spokesperson for Stephen Donnelly says the decision was made by the HSE for 'operational reasons', adding that it was a temporary measure.

Thousands of positive cases from last weekend have been asked by the health service to inform their close contacts, due to pressure on the system.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he had no prior knowledge of the situation:

