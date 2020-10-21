Two Trucks Have Attended, And Left, The Former Debenhams Store In Newbridge Today.

Two separate trucks have attended at the former Debenhas store in Newbridge today, and both have left.

One truck arrived at the store, a White Water Shopping Centre, earlier this morning.

The driver met a picket of former staff, and elected representatives including Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, Cllr. Noel Connolly and Social Democrats Cllrs., Chris Pender.

The truck backed out of the loading bay and left the area just after 10am

A second truck arrived at around 11am, and passed the picket in to the loading area.

The truck has since departed, having left its curtain sider there.

Protesters have told Kfm that the haulage firm was unaware that the truck was passing a picket.

Last week, the High Court granted an injunction to provisional liquidator, KPMG, rendering it illegal to prevent removal of stock.

Gardai are reportedly at the scene, advising those protesting of the potential consquences.