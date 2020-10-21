K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Trucks Have Attended, And Left, The Former Debenhams Store In Newbridge Today.

: 21/10/2020 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
debenhams_logo.png

Two separate trucks have attended at the former Debenhas store in Newbridge today, and both have left.

One truck arrived at the store, a White Water Shopping Centre, earlier this morning.

The driver met a picket of former staff, and elected representatives including Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, Cllr. Noel Connolly and Social Democrats Cllrs., Chris Pender.

The truck backed out of the loading bay and left the area just after 10am

A second truck arrived at around 11am, and passed the picket in to the loading area.

The truck has since departed, having left its curtain sider there.

Protesters have told Kfm that the haulage firm was unaware that the truck was passing a picket.

Last week, the High Court granted an injunction to provisional liquidator, KPMG, rendering it illegal to prevent removal of stock.

Gardai are reportedly at the scene, advising those protesting of the potential consquences.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!