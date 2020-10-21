Listen: HIQA Says Validated Rapid Covid 19 Testing Should Only Be Introduced After Clinical Testing.

Validated rapid Covid-19 testing should only be introduced after clinical studies are carried out in the settings where they will be provided.

In a new report, HIQA has also advised NPHET to consider implementing reliable rapid antigen tests to enhance covid-19 prevention and controls.

The Health Watchdog says effective testing strategies rely on a range of tests, and that no single test is suited to all contexts.

HIQA's Deputy Chief Executive Dr Máirín Ryan joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus: