American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HIQA Says Validated Rapid Covid 19 Testing Should Only Be Introduced After Clinical Testing.

: 21/10/2020 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hiqa_logo.jpg

Validated rapid Covid-19 testing should only be introduced after clinical studies are carried out in the settings where they will be provided.

In a new report, HIQA has also advised NPHET to consider implementing reliable rapid antigen tests to enhance covid-19 prevention and controls.

The Health Watchdog says effective testing strategies rely on a range of tests, and that no single test is suited to all contexts.

HIQA's Deputy Chief Executive Dr Máirín Ryan joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus:

hiqa.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!