HGVs Which Need Access To Naas Town Centre Will Not Be Banned.

Heavy goods vehicles will not be banned in Naas town centre.

Cllr. Anne Breen, at Naas Municipal District's October meeting, asked for the prohibition.

Kildare County COuncil says it is reviewing the signage scheme associated with the reclassification of roads in Naas.

This includes for the reclassification of the relief roads around Naas to regional road status and the main street roads to local road status.

Thereafter, it says, " consideration can be given to the statutory requirements associated with the introduction of an HCV ban. Please note that even with a ban in place, HCVs requiring access to the town centre will not be subject to the ban."

