Listen: Fines Of Up To €2,500 Proposed For House Parties During Level 5 Restrictions.

Someone having a house party would have to answer the door to a Garda before they're are fined.

Fines of up to 2,500 have been proposed for people throwing a house party - but Gardai don't have the power to enter a household without permission.

On the spot fines of up to 500 euro have also been suggested for people refusing to wear and facemask and those in breach of the 5k limit.

Liam Herrick is Executive Director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

Stock image: Pexels