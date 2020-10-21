American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Fines Of Up To €2,500 Proposed For House Parties During Level 5 Restrictions.

: 21/10/2020 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Someone having a house party would have to answer the door to a Garda before they're are fined.

Fines of up to 2,500 have been proposed for people throwing a house party - but Gardai don't have the power to enter a household without permission.

On the spot fines of up to 500 euro have also been suggested for people refusing to wear and facemask and those in breach of the 5k limit.

Liam Herrick is Executive Director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

liam_herrick.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!