Listen: Social Democrat Co-Leader, Kildare's Murphy, "Shocked" Taoiseach Not Directly Information Of Contact Tracing Issues.

: 21/10/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Opposition leaders say they are 'shocked' and 'surprised' that the Taoiseach Michael Martin was only informed of pressures on the contact tracing system by reading a news article last night.

Thousands of positive COVID-19 cases from last weekend are being asked by the health service to carry out their own contact tracing.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also only found out last night and says the decision was a temporary measure.

Social Democrats co-leader, Kildare North's Catherine Murphy, says the Taoiseach should have been made aware sooner:

