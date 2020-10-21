€300,000 To Be Proposed For Newbridge Playground In KCC Capital Budget.

€300,000 will be proposed in the Kildare County Council Capital Budget in November for a playground in Newbridge.

That follows a meeting of the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District today.

If approved in November, the project will move to site identification, suitability studies, and tender.

Newbridge's existing playground was constructed 20 years ago.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Rob Power, says" Over the past few months there have been concerns from the public that we were not supportive of a playground because of our hesitation in using LPT funding. This is totally understandable and I thank all involved for their patience in this approach.

Our persistence has paid off as we now have a proposal before us that will fully fund a new playground and STILL have €100,000 in LPT funding that can now - hopefully - be set aside for a Youth Hub.

This proposal will need to be put to vote in November although I know that the project supported across the board.

!! This is only the first step!!

If approved in November we then move to site identification, suitability studies, tenders etc. We're still a good bit away from the finishes article but this is a really positive leap forward!

Thanks again to all the parents and children in Newbridge who have been so vocal in their support for this."



Stock image: Pexels