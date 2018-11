The Dáil will vote on whether to accept the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement this evening.

A four hour debate is due to take place this evening on backing the plan.

It's expected to pass comfortably and doesn't have any legal standing - however the Taoiseach wanted the backing of the Dáil as a formality.

The tougher vote will be in Westminster as Theresa May tries to gather support in the Commons - and potentially in Brussels amid objections to parts of the plan from Spain.

