Listen: No. Of Young People Allegedly Abused In Scouting Ireland May Rise "Considerably".

It's expected the number of young people allegedly abused at Scouting Ireland will rise "quite considerably".

An ongoing investigation has found 108 children may have been abused by 71 people at the youth club between the 1960s and 1980s.

Scouting Ireland says it is "deeply sorry" for the hurt caused in the past, and has promised a victim-led response.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Children's Committee today, Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte said one of the alleged victims thanked her for the support now being offered: