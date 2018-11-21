Listen: Take Back The City Occupies The Offices Of The Residential Tenancies Board.

The occupation of the Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin by housing activists has ended.

'Take Back The City' staged a sit-in at the RTB's offices on D'Olier Street this afternoon.

The group claims to have met the board's director, Rosalind Carroll, to highlight their concerns.

They want to see an independent rental board set up and believe members who are landlords should not be allowed to make decisions on cases.

Michelle Connolly from 'Take Back The City' says today's action follows a number of previous protests:

1/11/2018 Take Back the City occupy the offices of the Residential Tenancies Board. Pictured are protestors from Take Back the City, outside the offices of the Residential Tenancies Board at O'Connell Bridge House, D'Olier Street, Dublin, which they occupied today while issuing demands for the housing crisis to be addressed. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie