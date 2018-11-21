K Country

Listen: Take Back The City Occupies The Offices Of The Residential Tenancies Board.

: 11/21/2018 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The occupation of the Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin by housing activists has ended.

'Take Back The City' staged a sit-in at the RTB's offices on D'Olier Street this afternoon.

The group claims to have met the board's director, Rosalind Carroll, to highlight their concerns.

They want to see an independent rental board set up and believe members who are landlords should not be allowed to make decisions on cases.

Michelle Connolly from 'Take Back The City' says today's action follows a number of previous protests:

