There's no set end date for the confidence and supply agreement, according to Fianna Fáil.

The talks to renew the deal keeping the government up have been progressing slowly as Fianna Fáil meets department officials to renew the deal.

Minister Simon Harris said they needed to decide what they were doing as in his eyes the deal expires when the Finance Bill passes in the Dáil this week or next week.

However Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath says they won't be rushed: