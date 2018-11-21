K Country

Listen: 85,000 Children May Have Died Since The Start Of The War In Yemen.

11/21/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least 85,000 children may have died since the start of the war in Yemen.

'Save the Children' says between 2015 and this year - 55-thousand metric tonnes of food have been blocked every month - leading to starvation.

Mark Kaye from the charity describes what some people are doing:

