169 homes have been allocated to new tenants in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District this so far year.

Kildare County Council, in response to Fianna Fáil Cllr., Sean Power, notes that 15 homes are under the Rental Assistance Scheme, 76 are KCC homes and 78 are provided through voluntary housing bodies.

The council says "It is anticipated that a similar number of allocations will be made in the Municipal District in 2019."

