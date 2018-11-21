Parts Of The Naas To Newbridge Road Will Be Reduced To One Lane, From Thursday.

The Naas to Newbridge Road will be reduced to a single lane, in both directions, from 6am tomorrow morning.

Kildare County Council says this will take place "subject to favourable weather conditions."

A single lane will be in effect, in both directions, from the Bundle of Sticks" roundabout to the Newbridge side of the M& overbridge.

These works are necessary to facilitate the construction of new roundabouts on the R445, as part of the ongoing development of the Newhall Interchange and new slip lane tie-ins from the M7 motorway.

This arrangement will remain in place until the roundabouts have been completed.