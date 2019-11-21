3 Men Arrested In Athlone As Part Of Investigation In To Threats To Kill On Social Media.

Three men have been arrested in the Athlone area in County Westmeath, as part of an investigation into threats to kill on social media.

Searches were carried out this morning by Gardai looking for weapons displayed in online videos.

Electronic devices and weapons were seized.

A man in his 40s and two men in their 20s are being questioned in Mullingar and Athlone stations.

Gardai says they are working with the PSNI, as the people arrested and the videos, may be connected to the investigation into a recent attack in Fermanagh.

A 13 year old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a machete.