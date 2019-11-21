K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

3 Men Arrested In Athlone As Part Of Investigation In To Threats To Kill On Social Media.

: 11/21/2019 - 13:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Three men have been arrested in the Athlone area in County Westmeath, as part of an investigation into threats to kill on social media.

Searches were carried out this morning by Gardai looking for weapons displayed in online videos.

Electronic devices and weapons were seized.

A man in his 40s and two men in their 20s are being questioned in Mullingar and Athlone stations.

Gardai says they are working with the PSNI, as the people arrested and the videos, may be connected to the investigation into a recent attack in Fermanagh.

A 13 year old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a machete.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!