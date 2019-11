The Irish Farmers Association says meat processors can afford to pay more for beef without passing on the costs to consumers.

It follows the launch of a new price index, which allows farmers to compare the prices being paid for beef in Ireland and Europe.

The IFA says the Bord Bia index shows that the beef market is improving and that farmers should get a price increase for their product.

IFA President Joe Healy says this can be done without hiking prices on supermarket shelves: