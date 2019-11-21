K Drive

HSE: Wearing A Face Mask Is Not An Effective Flu Treatment.

11/21/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Wearing a face mask is not an effective way of treating the flu.

The HSE says it's aware that people in Ireland have started to wear masks to try to prevent them from catching the disease.

But it says getting the flu vaccine is the best way of protecting yourself.

The HSE says flu season is expected to arrive in the next two or three weeks.

19 people were treated for the flu at hospitals across the country last week, with one person admitted to ICU.

Dr Kevin Kelleher with the HSE, says masks are not the answer:

