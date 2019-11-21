K Drive

Israel's PM Facing Corruption Charges.

11/21/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing corruption charges.

The country's attorney general says he's been indicted on counts of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

He's denied any wrongdoing.

Israel is mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.
 

 

