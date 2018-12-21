K Drive

Perrigo To Fight Revenue €1.6 Billion Tax Bill.

: 12/21/2018 - 15:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett


A pharmaceutical company facing a 1.6 billion euro tax demand from Revenue, says it will fight the decision through all available avenues.

The assessment made against Elan Pharma relates to the amount of tax paid on the sale of its stake in the groundbreaking drug Tysabri. 

After the Apple tax case, it's the biggest ever corporate tax bill lodged by the Revenue Commissioners. 

Perrigo which owns Elan issued a statement this evening, saying it strongly disagrees with decision.

It claims it contradicts Revenue's own guidance on such cases. 

Perrigo's planning an appeal, which could lead to a lengthy legal battle.

 

