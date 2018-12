Knee-jerk reactions to the housing crisis need to be avoided in the future.

That's the view of the newly appointed Chair of the Land Development Agency.

It was set up by the Housing Minister to provide 150,000 new homes over the next 20 years.

Among the first tranche of 3,000 homes is a development in Naas.

The agency will manage state lands to develop new homes and assemble landbanks.

Chair of the LDA, John Moran, says there needs to be a fundamental change in how we 'do housing' in Ireland