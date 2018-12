The Government is cracking down on vehicle owners who allow learners to drive their car unaccompanied.

There are 12,270 provisional drivers in Kildare.

A new amendment to the Road Traffic Act comes into effect from midnight tonight.

Under the legislation, car owners who knowingly allow unaccompanied learners or unlicensed drivers to drive their car will face serious penalties.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says the legislation will save lives:

