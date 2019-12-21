Two Men Arrested Following Separate Attempted Robberies In Dublin.

Two men have been arrested following separate attempted armed robberies in Dublin.

In the first incident, a man armed with a knife demanded cash from a shop on the Lower Rathmines Road.

He fled empty handed in the direction of Grove Park - a 23-year-old was subsequently detained.

In a separate incident staff at a pharmacy on Johnstown Road in Cabinteely were threatened by a man with a knife, who then made off with medical products.

A 43-year-old was arrested a short time later.

Both men are due before a Dublin court this morning.