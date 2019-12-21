Late Night Christmas Train Services In Kildare Conclude Tonight.

Late night Christmas train services, including on the Kildare and Maynooth lines, conclude tonight.

They have been running every Friday and Saturday night over the month of December.

Fares for the services will be at normal rates and people can also use their Leap Card or weekly, monthly and annual tickets.

The times are as follows:

Maynooth Commuter: 00:20hrs and 01.55hrs Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel services: 00:50hrs and 01.50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest Cherryorchard to Kildare