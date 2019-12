A man remains in custody this morning following a drugs seizure in Kildare yesterday.

Gardai, supported by Naas District Detective and Drugs Units and the Garda Air Support Unit searched a premises in Ballymore Eustace and seized drugs worth €180,000.



Cocaine valued at €160,000 and cannabis valued at €20,000 were found.

So, too, were tablets and mixing agents.

A man in his early 40s was arrested and is being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

Image courtesy of An Garda Siochana