The IDA have made eight site visits to Co. Kildare in the first three quarters of this year.

According to figures from the Business Minister Heather Humphreys, 58% of all IDA client-supported employment is outside of Dublin.

In 2018, the IDA held 8 visits in the county also.

Nationwide, 607 visits were made in 2018 and 541 thus far in 2019.