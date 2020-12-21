Listen: UK Travel Ban Likely To Be Extended Beyond December 23rd.

The travel ban from the UK could be extended beyond 48 hours.

Flights have been banned while ferries will only allowed to carry freight into the country.

It follows a growing concern about a new strain of Covid-19 which is spreading rapidly in parts of the UK.

The EU member states will meet today to discuss its response to the variant.

Dr. Tomás Ryan is an Associate Professor at the School of Biochemistry & Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels