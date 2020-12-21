Listen: Report Informing Up-Grade Of Celbridge's Liffey Bridge Now Costed At €100,000.

Reports informing up-grade of Celbridge's Liffey crossing are now expected to cost €100,000.

That document is being compiled by the National Transport Authority and will be submitted to Kildare County Council in February.

The design concept, including a boardwalk, was shared with councillors in 2018.

It also hopes to connect the Dublin Road and the Main Street.

Ind. Cllr., Íde Cussen, says a public consultation will take place after the report has been assessed by KCC

Cllr. Cussen joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme on motions before December's Celbridge/Leixlip MD meeting.

Stock image: Pexels